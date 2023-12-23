Gaza (Union)

An official at the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed yesterday that the Israeli army issued an order yesterday to residents of an area in the central Gaza Strip to move to places witnessing air strikes. On Friday, the Israeli army published in Arabic a leaflet in which it asked “residents of the Bureij camp and several neighboring neighborhoods to leave immediately for their safety towards Deir al-Balah.”

Director of UNRWA Affairs in Gaza, Tom White, wrote on “X”: “People in Gaza are human beings and not pieces on a chessboard, and many of them have been displaced several times.”

He stressed that “the Israeli army is ordering people to move to areas witnessing air strikes and there is no safe place and nowhere to go.”

According to UNRWA, the latest evacuation order includes more than 150,000 people.

Thus, thousands of Palestinians find themselves forced to flee again during the war, carrying their simple belongings after the Israeli army issued an order to evacuate areas in the central Gaza Strip.

Displaced people carried bags, belongings, and piles of blankets on a cart, while others placed sleeping mats on top of one of the cars.