Abdullah Abu Deif (Cairo)

Juliette Touma, Director of Media and Communication in all areas of work of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed that the situation in the Gaza Strip is deteriorating from moment to moment and becoming more complex, calling for the provision of facilities that will not obstruct the work of UNRWA within the Strip during the coming period and the provision of aid. Urgent humanity.

The Director of Information at UNRWA added to Al-Ittihad that UNRWA teams are already on the ground, working to provide urgent assistance to children displaced to schools in safe areas in Gaza, and their number reaches approximately 600,000 people.

She pointed out that UNRWA is still working on the ground in the Gaza Strip to help the displaced to safe areas under extremely difficult conditions, at a time when there is a clear crisis in communication with the organization’s relief crews inside the Gaza Strip.

She stressed that the situation has worsened with the cutting off of communications during the past 24 hours, which leads to further obstruction of the arrival of aid provided by UNRWA on the ground in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA warned that the civil order began to collapse as the war in Gaza entered its fourth week, explaining that thousands of people stormed a number of the agency’s warehouses and distribution centers in the central and southern Gaza Strip to obtain wheat flour and other basic survival materials.

She considered the incident to be a worrying sign that the civil order was beginning to collapse at a time when the supplies available in the market were running out, and the humanitarian aid arriving in the Gaza Strip on trucks was insufficient.

The agency stresses the necessity of a regular and steady flow of humanitarian supplies to the Gaza Strip to respond to the needs, especially with the increasing tensions and frustrations among the residents of the Strip.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said that 117 aid trucks have arrived in the Gaza Strip since the beginning of the war, although this number does not meet the needs.

The office in Geneva added that despite its small quantities, the aid will play an important role in strengthening the basic health care sector in Gaza.

According to UN estimates, at least 100 aid trucks are needed daily to supply Gaza’s population of 2.2 million with the necessary needs.

The office explained that before the outbreak of war, about 500 trucks entered the Gaza Strip daily during the week. The day before yesterday, 33 trucks arrived in the Gaza Strip, which is considered the largest number of trucks to enter the Gaza Strip in one day since the start of the fighting.

The office said: The aid is water, food and medicine, adding: “The increase is welcome, but there is a need to continually enter a much larger amount to avoid further deterioration of the humanitarian situation, including civil unrest.”