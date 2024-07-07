Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that the situation in the Gaza Strip has become more tragic, and called for an immediate ceasefire.

“After 9 months of war in Gaza, families are still facing forced displacement, massive destruction and constant fear,” the agency said on its X platform, warning of shortages of basic supplies and disease outbreaks.

She added: “Children in the Gaza Strip spend between 6 and 8 hours a day fetching water and food, often carrying heavy loads and walking long distances.”

She pointed out that “the sanitation facilities and infrastructure in the Gaza Strip are at severe risk, forcing thousands of families to rely on seawater for bathing, cleaning and even drinking.”

The day before yesterday, UNRWA said that living conditions in the Gaza Strip had become “unbearable” due to the mountains of waste and garbage accumulating along the roads and near temporary shelters.