Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that its centers in the Gaza Strip house four times its capacity of displaced persons, noting that about 1.4 million displaced people are taking refuge in 155 of its facilities. This came as the Palestinian Ministry of Education announced that 343 government and international schools were bombed and destroyed. And sabotage in the sector.

UNRWA said yesterday that the number of displaced people who took refuge in its shelter centers in the central and southern areas of the Gaza Strip to escape Israeli raids in their residential areas is more than 4 times its capacity.

She added in a statement that “the average number of displaced people in UNRWA shelters located in the central and southern regions is more than 12 thousand displaced people, which is more than 4 times their absorptive capacity.”

It explained that “the total number of displaced people taking refuge in 155 of its facilities reached about 1.4 million displaced people.”

She indicated that “about 400,000 other people live near these shelters,” noting that they receive the services provided by UNRWA.

The UN agency indicated that about 60 of its facilities have been exposed to direct damage since last October 7, and 68 other facilities have suffered collateral damage.

She pointed out that “initial estimates indicate that at least 314 displaced persons who were seeking refuge in our centers were killed, in addition to the injury of 1,129 others.”

Since the beginning of the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have fled their homes to escape the violent Israeli bombardment in their residential areas, in numbers estimated by the government media office at approximately 1.9 million displaced people out of 2.3 million Palestinians residing in the Gaza Strip.

In this context, 4,156 Palestinian students were killed and 7,818 injured since October 7 in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, including the city of East Jerusalem, according to an official source.

The Palestinian Ministry of Education said in a statement that 4,156 students were killed and 7,818 injured since October 7.

She pointed out that “among the victims were 4,119 dead and 7,536 wounded in the Gaza Strip, while 37 students were killed and 282 others were injured, in addition to 85 being arrested in the West Bank.”

The ministry explained that “221 teachers and administrators were killed and 703 injured in the Gaza Strip, while 5 were injured and more than 71 were arrested in the West Bank.”

The statement indicated that “278 government schools and 65 affiliated with UNRWA were bombed and vandalized in the Gaza Strip, which led to 83 of them being severely damaged and 7 completely destroyed, and 38 schools in the West Bank were stormed and vandalized.”

The Ministry said, “The targeting of schools affected 90 percent of government school and education buildings that were subjected to direct and indirect damage, in addition to 29 percent of school buildings that cannot be operated because they were subjected to total demolition or severe damage, and that 133 government schools were used as shelter centers in the Gaza Strip.” ».