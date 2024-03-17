Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that the Israeli war left about 23 million tons of debris due to the devastation inflicted on the Gaza Strip as a result of the ongoing military attacks since the seventh of last October. UNRWA said in a statement, “The destruction that befell the Gaza Strip caused the formation of an estimated 23 million tons of debris.” UNRWA added that homes, schools, clinics and civilian infrastructure have been affected by the war. She explained that the Gaza Strip needs years to remove the rubble and dispose of unexploded ordnance. Because of the war, UNRWA noted the destruction of the lives of more than 2 million people living in the Strip.

In this context, UNRWA warned that the residents of Gaza were “on the brink of famine,” and stressed that safe and sustainable access to aid throughout the Strip had become a matter of life and death. In a post on its account on the “X” platform yesterday, UNRWA stressed “the need to remain able to reach the largest possible number of Gazans with urgent aid.” The UN agency added that “delivering aid by land is the most efficient and safe way.” She highlighted that “the people of Gaza are on the brink of famine, and the safe and sustainable access of aid to all parts of the Strip has become a matter of life and death.”​​​​​

Israel restricts the entry of aid into Gaza, which has led to a scarcity of food, medicine and fuel supplies and created a famine that has begun to claim the lives of children and the elderly in the Strip, which is inhabited by about 2.3 million people, including about two million displaced as a result of the war.

Collapse of agriculture

Abdul Hakim Al-Waer, Regional Representative of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) for the Near East and North Africa, said that the agricultural sector in Gaza has entered the stage of collapse as the current conditions continue, stressing that the organization is seeking to mobilize more efforts and resources so that it will be ready for the reconstruction stage when Security conditions permit, and military operations stop.

Al-Waer stressed that “with almost all the people in Gaza becoming dependent on humanitarian aid, given that none of the producers and farmers are able to produce locally, there have become large cases of malnutrition, which have dire effects and cause chronic diseases for children in particular.”