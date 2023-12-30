White stated in a post on his “X” account that the Gaza Strip “suffers from catastrophic hunger, and 40 percent of the population is at risk of famine.”

He added: “Every day in Gaza is a struggle for survival, in search of food and water,” according to the Palestinian News Agency.

White concluded his post by saying, “More regular supplies are needed, which requires safe and sustainable access to humanitarian supplies everywhere, including northern Gaza.”

White attached a video clip showing hundreds of Palestinians arriving at the UNRWA aid convoy in Gaza City.

The war killed more than 21,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and sparked a humanitarian crisis that left a quarter of Gaza's population starving.