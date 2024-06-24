Gaza (Union)

The Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, said that the catastrophic levels of hunger in the Gaza Strip are “man-made.”

Lazzarini added in a statement yesterday that 193 UN agency workers have been killed since the beginning of the war on the Gaza Strip.

He pointed out that more than 180 UNRWA facilities were damaged or destroyed, resulting in the deaths of at least 500 Palestinians who had been seeking UN protection since the beginning of the war.

Before the Israeli war on Gaza, UNRWA met 70-80 percent of primary health care needs, according to the same statement.

The UN official explained that “only a small percentage of the agency’s health centers are still operational in Gaza, with minimal access to supplies.”

