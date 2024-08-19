Abdullah Abu Daif (Gaza)

The spokesperson for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in Gaza, Enas Hamdan, stressed that the UAE is a major supporter and partner of the UN agency in facing health challenges in the Gaza Strip, pointing to the country’s significant contribution to supporting life-saving humanitarian operations for Palestinian refugees.

In exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad, Hamdan described the humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic to the extreme,” as it is rapidly deteriorating, especially on the health level. Hamdan expressed the organization’s concern about the possibility of polio emerging as a result of the decline in health services and the shortage of essential medical supplies.

She said: “This warning came from the World Health Organization in light of increasing fears of the re-emergence of polio in the Strip, which reflects the extent of the health deterioration due to the ongoing bombing and siege, which has led to a severe shortage of medicines and medical supplies,” stressing that the situation requires urgent international intervention.

Earlier, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini called for an immediate humanitarian truce to enable UNRWA, in cooperation with UNICEF and the World Health Organization, to carry out vaccination campaigns for children in Gaza, considering that this campaign is “the only way to reduce the risk of the virus spreading.”

Hamdan said: “The bitter reality of Gaza, which suffers from a stifling siege and a worsening humanitarian crisis, and the situation is getting worse day after day, and talk about the possibility of the emergence of the polio virus is nothing but an indication of the depth of this crisis, which will not end except with radical solutions to end the siege and secure basic needs.”

The UNRWA spokeswoman warned that major financial challenges hinder the agency’s ability to provide basic services to Palestinian refugees in Gaza, although some countries continue to provide support that enables the agency to continue its life-saving humanitarian operations.

The UAE has always affirmed its support for the vital work of UNRWA and its indispensable role in providing life-saving assistance in the Gaza Strip, stressing the importance of the UN agency in light of the unprecedented crisis experienced by the people of the Strip.

Last April, the UAE welcomed the results of the report issued by the Independent Commission on the performance of UNRWA, which confirmed its pivotal role in supporting relief and development efforts for the Palestinian people. In October 2023, the UAE announced the provision of urgent aid to the Palestinian brothers in the amount of $20 million through UNRWA, noting that in June of the same year it announced a similar contribution to support the agency, which is keen to provide education, health care, and social services to Palestinian refugees.

The UAE, under the guidance of its wise leadership, continues its humanitarian efforts to provide relief to the Palestinian brothers in Gaza, and launch humanitarian initiatives, including Operation “Gallant Knight 3”, as it provided tens of thousands of tons of relief, humanitarian, food and medical aid, and established a field hospital in Gaza, and a floating hospital in the Egyptian city of Al-Arish.