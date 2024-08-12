Shaaban Bilal (Rafah)

The spokeswoman for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in the Gaza Strip, Enas Hamdan, said that the humanitarian situation is heading towards the worst in all areas of Gaza due to the exacerbation of health and environmental problems.

Hamdan explained in a statement to Al-Ittihad that UNRWA health centers receive many medical cases such as skin diseases, digestive system diseases, viral and bacterial infections, noting that the number of hepatitis cases recorded has risen to more than 800 cases per week.

She pointed out that “the deterioration of the environmental situation is further exacerbating the situation in the sector, as the United Nations Development Program revealed that the solid waste management system in the sector has completely collapsed and there is no possibility of accessing the main waste dumps. Thousands of tons of waste have accumulated around residential areas and shelters, posing a major threat to the health situation, in addition to the water shortage crisis that contributes to raising the rate of diseases and infections.”

According to the World Health Organization, there are currently only 1,400 functioning hospital beds serving a population of about 2.1 million people in the Gaza Strip.

UNRWA explained that there are many challenges standing in the way of much-needed humanitarian supplies from the Kerem Shalom crossing in southern Gaza, in addition to insecurity, deteriorating infrastructure, fuel shortages and restricted access.

According to a UNICEF report, 60% of water, sanitation and hygiene facilities have been destroyed.

According to the United Nations, up to 1.9 million people (or 9 out of 10 people) across the Gaza Strip are internally displaced, including those who have been displaced repeatedly, some more than 10 times since October 7.

The death toll from the ongoing Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip for 311 days has risen to 132,049 dead and wounded, while the number of prisoners in Israeli prisons since October 7 has reached about 10,000 prisoners.