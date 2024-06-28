Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that there has been no noticeable change in the level of humanitarian aid entering Gaza, including the northern areas of the Strip, where very small quantities enter that do not meet the huge and increasing needs of hundreds of thousands of people living in difficult conditions, noting that water pollution and waste accumulation increase the suffering of the population in light of the intense heat.

Inas Hamdan, UNRWA spokesperson, told Al-Ittihad that during the last three weeks, the number of trucks that entered the Strip did not exceed 450 trucks, and this amount is a drop in the ocean of the enormous needs of the Strip’s residents.

The sector is suffering from a severe health crisis as a result of a severe shortage of medical supplies and medicines, which exacerbates the suffering of patients and hospitals.

Inas Hamdan pointed out that in addition to the health crisis, the environmental conditions in Gaza are worsening due to the accumulation of solid waste and water pollution, with rising temperatures that increase the suffering of the population, noting that these factors combined lead to the exacerbation of humanitarian and environmental crises that threaten the lives of civilians.

She said: “UNRWA is in urgent need of sufficient quantities of fuel, water, and other relief materials, to confront the environmental and health disasters that threaten the lives of residents in the Strip.”

The UNRWA spokeswoman in the Gaza Strip stressed the need to open the crossings immediately and continuously and allow the flow of humanitarian aid urgently and without interruption.

She pointed out that “the continued closure of the crossings exacerbates the humanitarian situation and prevents the provision of basic needs to the population who are already suffering from various forms of suffering as a result of the escalation in the intensity of the hostilities.”

She said: “The challenges facing the Gaza Strip require an urgent and coordinated international response to alleviate the suffering of the population and provide the necessary support to enable UNRWA and other humanitarian organizations to carry out their tasks and provide the required relief under these harsh conditions.”

The night before yesterday, UNRWA announced that the residents of the Gaza Strip are in dire need of health care, noting in a statement that only a small part of its health centers are operating.

It warned that “the severe shortage of medicines and fuel is hampering life-saving operations in the Gaza Strip.” She continued: “We cannot wait for safe and sustainable access to aid any longer.”

