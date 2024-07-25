Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The Director of the Media Office of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), Enas Hamdan, described the humanitarian and living conditions in the Gaza Strip as “catastrophic and tragic,” as a result of the expansion of combat zones, the continuation of military operations, and the issuance of evacuation orders in several areas, the latest of which was the eastern areas of Khan Yunis two days ago.

Hamdan confirmed, in statements to Al-Ittihad, that the displaced people have become extremely exhausted and no longer have many capabilities, and that they are forced to be displaced again in completely unsafe and inhumane conditions, and are being pushed into crowded places that do not have the basic necessities of life, in addition to the scarcity of supplies.

She added that the relief aid entering the Strip through the Kerem Shalom crossing does not represent a drop in the ocean of the Strip’s needs for food, medicine, water and fuel.

Regarding the health situation, she explained that it has deteriorated significantly, especially since a large number of hospitals in the Gaza Strip are out of service, noting that UNRWA still runs 10 health centers in the areas where it still operates, and there are 84 mobile medical points between tents, places where the displaced are located, and shelters.

Enas Hamdan pointed out that work is underway to provide what can be provided in terms of health services and medical consultations, but the scarcity of resources stands as an obstacle to providing all services to the residents of the Gaza Strip, according to her.

She stated that the high temperatures exacerbate health conditions, in addition to the accumulation of tons of waste and the inability of environmental health teams to remove it all due to the lack of fuel and trucks needed to dispose of it properly, explaining that the displaced people have been afflicted with many skin diseases, digestive system diseases, diarrhea, and viral hepatitis.

She said that the lives of the Palestinian population have been destroyed as a result of this war that has been going on for 10 months, noting that merely issuing new evacuation orders means more suffering and torment for the population who have become very exhausted from the repeated tiring displacements.

She stressed that children and women are the ones who pay the highest price in this war, describing them as the “weakest link,” explaining that children line up for long hours, ranging from 6 to 8 hours, to get drinking water, due to a real water crisis in the Strip, due to the inability to operate all desalination plants, and the destruction of a large number of water wells due to the ongoing military operations.