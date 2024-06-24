Philippe Lazzarini, the organization’s Commissioner-General, said that looting and smuggling are rampant in the Gaza Strip and are hampering the delivery of humanitarian aid.

He stressed during a meeting in Geneva of the advisory council charged with supervising the agency’s management: “The collapse of public order leads to widespread looting and smuggling that impedes the delivery of humanitarian aid that the population so urgently needs.”

He added: “Israel is seeking to end UNRWA operations, and if we do not resist, it will be the turn of other United Nations bodies.”

The agency’s centers, which shelter thousands of displaced Palestinians, are constantly targeted by the Israeli army.

On Sunday, 8 Palestinians were killed as a result of an Israeli air strike on a vocational training facility run by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees near Gaza City, which is used to distribute aid.