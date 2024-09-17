Ram (WAM)

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said yesterday that the Israeli authorities have stopped granting visas to heads and employees of international non-governmental organizations.

Lazzarini added in a statement distributed in Jerusalem that the organizations have been working for years to provide humanitarian assistance to people in need in close partnership with the United Nations, accusing the Israeli government of increasingly moving to gradually eliminate the representation of humanitarian organizations and international media or those working to report on “the atrocities committed in this war and their impact on civilians.”

He explained that as humanitarian needs continue to increase, we need more humanitarian workers, not fewer, calling on Israel to lift the restrictions it imposes on humanitarian non-governmental organizations and international media and allow them to do their work properly.