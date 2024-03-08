These accusations were contained in an UNRWA report seen by Reuters, which includes accounts of Palestinians, including UNRWA employees, who spoke of being subjected to ill-treatment in Israeli prisons.

UNRWA Communications Director Juliette Touma stated that the agency intends to hand over the information contained in the unpublished 11-page report to agencies inside and outside the United Nations specialized in documenting potential human rights violations.

“When the war ends, there must be a series of investigations to look into all human rights violations,” she added.

The report stated that the Israeli army arrested several Palestinian UNRWA employees and that the ill-treatment and violations to which they said they were subjected included severe physical beatings, waterboarding, and threats to harm family members.

The report also stated, “The agency’s employees were subjected to threats and coercion by the Israeli authorities during their detention, and were pressured to make false statements against the agency, including that the agency had links to the Hamas movement and that UNRWA employees participated in the atrocities that occurred on October 7, 2023.”

UNRWA refused a request from Reuters to access transcripts of the interviews it conducted, which contain accusations of making false confessions under duress.

UNRWA is already at the center of a diplomatic storm due to Israeli allegations that many of its employees are also members of Hamas, and that some employees participated in the movement’s attack on October 7 that sparked the war in Gaza.

Since then, the United States and other countries have stopped funding the UN agency.