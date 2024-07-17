Gaza (Union)

The Commissioner of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, revealed yesterday that Israel had bombed at least 8 schools in Gaza in the past ten days, 6 of which were affiliated with UNRWA.

“In an almost daily incident, at least 8 schools have been bombed in the past 10 days, 6 of them UNRWA schools,” Lazzarini said in a post on the X platform, adding that “the war has robbed girls and boys in Gaza of their childhood and education.”

Lazzarini stressed that schools should never be used for fighting or military purposes by any party to the conflict, and that schools are not a target.

He continued that the blatant disregard for international humanitarian law continues unabated, and all the rules of war have been violated in Gaza, stressing that the loss of our humanity must not become the new norm, and he renewed his call for an immediate ceasefire.

The post was accompanied by photos showing the destruction of one of UNRWA’s schools as a result of an Israeli bombardment that targeted it, despite it being overcrowded with displaced people who had sought refuge there in search of safety.