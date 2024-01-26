The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported this Friday, January 26, that it opened an investigation against several employees, due to suspicions that they had been involved in the Hamas attacks against southern Israel, on October 7. , in which more than 1,000 people died. However, the organization did not reveal the number of people allegedly involved or the nature of their alleged involvement. The United States announced that it is “temporarily” suspending additional funding for UNRWA and urged a “prompt and thorough” investigation.

Consternation within the UN. The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) reported this Friday, January 26, that it opened an investigation into the alleged involvement of some members of its staff in the attacks committed by Hamas against Israel on October 7.

However, the entity He did not reveal the number of people allegedly involved in the surprise assault more than three months ago or the nature of their alleged participation.

UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini explained that The investigations began after the Israeli Government provided information on the matter.

File-Image of a destroyed and riddled house, after the deadly October 7 attack by Hamas gunmen, on the Kfar Aza kibbutz, in southern Israel, on November 2, 2023. © Reuters/Hockstein

Although this is an ongoing investigation, Lazzarini clarified that The accused have been removed from their positions.

“Israeli authorities have provided UNRWA with information regarding the alleged involvement of several UNRWA employees in the horrific attacks against Israel on October 7 (…) To protect the agency's ability to provide humanitarian assistance, I have made the decision to immediately terminate the contracts of these staff members and begin an investigation to establish the truth without delay,” confirmed the commissioner general of this UN entity, Philippe Lazzarini.

The official stressed that “any UNRWA employee who was involved in acts of terrorism” would be held responsible and would even face criminal prosecution.

The Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterresdeclared he was “horrified” after receiving that information and that he was the one who asked Lazzarini to carry out an “independent, urgent and exhaustive” investigation, said his spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric.

The United States temporarily suspended additional funding for UNRWA

After the UN Refugee Agency announced the investigation, the US State Department issued a statement in which he reported that “temporarily suspends additional funding for UNRWA.” This while reviewing “these allegations and the measures the United Nations is taking to address them.”

A woman walks carrying a baby in the yard of a UNWRA school, in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza Strip, on October 25, 2023. © AFP/Mahmud Hams

Washington added that it is “extremely concerned” by the information and indicated that Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, addressed the matter with Guterres on Thursday, January 25, to emphasize the need for a “rapid and exhaustive” investigation.

“We welcome the decision to conduct such an investigation and Secretary-General Guterres' commitment to take decisive action to respond, should the allegations prove true. We also welcome the UN's announcement of a 'comprehensive and independent' review of UNRWA. There must be full accountability for anyone who participated in the heinous attacks on October 7,” highlighted the entity responsible for the foreign policy of the Joe Biden Government.

Previous clashes between the Government of Israel and the UN

Constantly, the Government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accused the UN of fueling “anti-Israeli” rhetoric, accusations that the international entity rejects.

But those accusations by Israel have grown in recent months, especially after On October 24, before the United Nations Security Council, Guterres expressed his strong reproach for the attacks that hit the enclave Palestinian by sky, sea and land.

After rejecting the bloody attack by the Islamist group against Israel and demanding the release of those kidnapped, the UN Secretary General declared that “it is also important to recognize that Hamas attacks do not come from nowhere. “The Palestinian people have been subjected to 56 years of suffocating occupation.” Some words that raised the anger of the Israeli Government, which even demanded his resignation.

Guterres continues in his position after the support he received from various members of the international community.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has said that attacks by Hamas “did not happen in a vacuum”, sparking criticism from Israel's ambassador to the UN. Israeli bombs have killed 704 Palestinians in the past 24 hours alone, and 5,791 in total since the war began. pic.twitter.com/uMSvNgZDB9 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) October 24, 2023



UNRWA, established in 1949 after the first Arab-Israeli war, provides services including education, primary health care and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank, Jordan, Syria and Lebanon.

The agency also provides shelter to thousands of internally displaced people in some of its facilities in Gaza, although several of its buildings have been bombed by Israeli troops.

So far, the escalation of the conflict leaves 26,083 Palestinians killed and 64,487 injured, according to the latest figures issued by the Gaza Ministry of Health.

