UNRWA in the storm. The United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency announced an investigation into the alleged involvement of employees in the October 7 attack in Israel.

“The Italian government has suspended funding UNRWA after the atrocious attack by Hamas against Israel on 7 October. Allied countries have recently made the same decision. We are committed to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian population, protecting Israel's security”, the Foreign Minister announced in a post on Antonio Tajani.

After the United States, Canada and Australia have also decided to suspend further funding to UNRWA. “I spoke directly with UNRWA Commissioner General Philippe Lazzarini to express Canada's concern over allegations that UNRWA employees were involved in the brutal terrorist attack against Israel on October 7, 2023,” he wrote on Canadian Minister for International Development, Ahmed Hussen. Canada “welcomes UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres' direction to UNRWA to investigate these very serious allegations.”

Canada “has temporarily suspended any further funding to UNRWA” for the time of the investigation and if the allegations are found to be true the hope is that “UNRWA will take immediate measures against those it will be determined were involved in the terrorist attack in Hamas”. In the meantime, “aid to the population of Gaza will not be reduced” and Canada confirms “strong concern for the humanitarian crisis” in the Palestinian enclave, asking “all parties to respect international humanitarian law”.

“The allegations of involvement of UNRWA employees in the terrible terrorist attacks of 7 October in Israel are very worrying,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong wrote on .

Israel: “UNRWA pay, its activities in Gaza must be stopped”

Applaud by Israeli Foreign Minister, Israel Katz, at the US State Department's announcement that, with “extreme concern over allegations that 12 UNRWA employees may be involved in the October 7 terrorist attack by Hamas in Israel”, announced the “temporary suspension of the provision of further funds” for the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees. “For years we have been sounding the alarm: UNRWA perpetuates the refugee issue, hinders peace, acts as the civilian arm of Hamas in Gaza”, accuses the minister on X who asks the UN to “adopt immediate personal measures against the leaders ” of the Agency.

The minister also applauds Canada, which has followed the USA (as well as Australia), and expresses the hope that other countries will do the same. “UNRWA must pay for its actions – we read in Katz's post – UNRWA is not the solution, many of its employees are Hamas affiliates with bloody ideologies, contribute to terrorist activities and preserve its authority”.

“Under my leadership – he adds – the Israeli Foreign Ministry wants to promote a policy that guarantees that UNRWA will not be part of the 'day after'”. “We will work to have bipartisan support for this policy in the US, the EU and other countries – she concludes – to stop UNRWA activities in Gaza“.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministry of the Palestinian National Authority (PNA) declared in a note that an “immediate” ceasefire is “a practical condition to oblige Israel, the occupying power, to implement the measures approved by the International Court of Justice ( CIG) to protect civilians and guarantee their fundamental humanitarian needs”. The note comes after the UN's top judicial body called on Israel to do everything it can to prevent acts of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

“Israel's continuation of genocidal acts against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip defies the Court's decision. This will drag the region into further systematic destruction as Israeli warplanes continue to target hospitals and water treatment plants “, added the PA Foreign Ministry, condemning “Israel's clear intention to complete the destruction of Gaza and transform it into an uninhabitable place”.