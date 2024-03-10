Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that hunger is spreading everywhere in the Gaza Strip.

The UN agency stressed, in a post on its account on the “X” platform, that “the situation in northern Gaza is tragic, as ground aid is prevented despite repeated calls.”

UNRWA said, “With Ramadan approaching, the arrival of humanitarian aid through the Gaza Strip and an immediate ceasefire are necessary to save lives,” stressing that “hunger is everywhere in Gaza.”

As a result of the war and Israeli restrictions, the residents of Gaza, especially the Gaza and northern governorates, are on the verge of famine, in light of a severe scarcity of food, water, medicine, and fuel supplies, with the displacement of about two million Palestinians from the Strip.

In addition, Israel condemned Canada and Sweden's resumption of their funding for UNRWA.

Israel considered that the decisions of Canada and Sweden to resume funding before completing the work of the investigative bodies and publishing the results was considered a grave mistake, and constituted tacit approval and support, by Ottawa and Stockholm, to ignore the involvement of UNRWA employees in what Israel described as “terrorist activity.”

The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that “the return of funding to UNRWA will not change the fact that the organization is part of the problem and will not be part of the solution in the Gaza Strip.”

Following Israeli accusations, UNRWA terminated the contracts of the accused employees and opened an internal investigation. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also commissioned former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna to evaluate the agency’s work and impartiality.

The Swedish government had stated that it intends to resume providing financial support to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

The government in the Swedish capital, Stockholm, announced yesterday that it had decided to disburse about 17.7 million euros to the UN agency, noting that it had taken this decision in view of the critical humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip and in light of the new agreements.

Sweden's decision to re-fund the agency comes after a similar decision taken by Canada.

Johan Forssell, Minister of International Development Cooperation in the Swedish government, said, “The humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip is devastating and the needs are urgent.”

For its part, the Canadian government officially confirmed that it intends to resume its funding for UNRWA.

In this context, UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna described the decision of Canada and Sweden to resume funding the agency as “expressing confidence in the operations it is carrying out in Gaza and other areas it covers,” noting that more countries are rescinding their decision to suspend The funding helps continue relief operations and contribute to resolving the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.