Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) warned yesterday that families in the Gaza Strip are still living a daily struggle for survival and struggling to obtain urgent needs, such as food and water.

“Families in Gaza are still living a daily struggle for survival, as Palestinians constantly think about how to get their urgent needs, such as their next meal, water to drink, wash clothes, use the bathroom, and provide for their children,” UNRWA Planning Director Sam Rose said in press statements.

“Palestinians in Gaza are still struggling to obtain basic necessities, so the ceasefire must be stopped now,” Rose explained.

In turn, UNRWA Communications Officer Louise Waterridge said yesterday that the people of Gaza are facing a new forced displacement amidst a loss of hope and uncertainty about safety due to the lack of a safe place to go.

“Palestinian families in Gaza are losing hope and willpower as they face new forced displacement amidst complete uncertainty about safety,” she explained.

The UN official stressed that the people of Gaza have no safe place to go, and therefore the ceasefire must be stopped immediately.