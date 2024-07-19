Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced that families in the Gaza Strip have lost everything and the situation is deteriorating daily, amid a shortage of food and tents, which puts the lives of Palestinians at risk.

The UN agency added, via the “X” platform, that “its staff in the sector continues to distribute food and other much-needed supplies, such as tents and utensils, but this is not enough,” stressing the need for more humanitarian aid to reach the Gaza Strip.

For his part, the spokesman for the International Committee of the Red Cross in the Gaza Strip, Hisham Mahna, announced to Al-Ittihad that the situation in the Strip has deteriorated sharply as a result of the ongoing fighting and the limited access to sufficient quantities of food.

In turn, the Director of Ambulance and Emergency and spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent, Muhammad Abu Musabah, confirmed to Al-Ittihad that all medical points and emergency clinics affiliated with the Red Crescent in Gaza were out of service.

In addition, UNRWA media advisor, Adnan Abu Hasna, considered that the cessation of the Red Crescent’s services would have serious consequences on various situations due to its major role in Gaza City, adding in statements to “Al-Ittihad” that this cessation means depriving hundreds of thousands of people of medical services and the ability to reach the wounded and sick.

Meanwhile, the British government said yesterday that it would resume funding the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy told Parliament that he was reassured that the agency had taken steps “to ensure it adheres to the highest standards of impartiality.”

The European Commission also announced yesterday that it will provide the Palestinian Authority with emergency financial assistance worth 400 million euros, which will be disbursed in 3 installments over the coming months.

The Commission added that the funds will be disbursed in three installments in the form of grants and loans during the period from July to September.

In this context, the United Nations Office for Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory announced that 503 Palestinians have been killed since July 12, most of them in central Gaza, according to health sources in Gaza. It confirmed that there is no safe place for people in Gaza, neither roads, nor shelters, nor hospitals, nor the so-called “unilaterally declared humanitarian areas.”

The situation in the Gaza Strip is worse than it was when he visited it a month ago, Ajith Sungai, head of the office, revealed in a video conference in Geneva yesterday, following a visit that lasted several weeks, explaining that the population is suffering severely and is desperate.

He said the evacuation order issued by Israel on July 9 forced families to make an impossible choice once again: either stay amid active hostilities or risk fleeing to areas still under attack and with little space or services.

He explained that the people of Gaza are moving from north to south again, even though they do so knowing that it is fraught with danger, stressing the need for a ceasefire and the release of hostages. He said that the reconstruction of Gaza must begin, the occupation must end, accountability must be achieved, and the internationally agreed two-state solution must become a reality.