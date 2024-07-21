Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that children in the Gaza Strip face tragedies and trauma every day. UNRWA indicated, in a post on its account on the “X” platform, that “its teams in Gaza, despite the ongoing challenges, continue to provide mental health support to the children of Gaza who face tragedies and trauma every day.” The UN agency added: “Our colleagues in the city of Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip are organizing activities today for unaccompanied children to allow them to play again.”

In this context, the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, stressed that there is already a Palestinian state, and Israel is practicing “apartheid” against the Palestinians and is becoming more brutal towards its victims every day.

Albanese added, in a post yesterday on her account on the “X” platform: “In fact, there is a Palestinian state that already exists,” noting that Israel practices “apartheid” against the Palestinians, and “is becoming more brutal and sadistic towards its victims every day.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa discussed yesterday with the United Nations Special Coordinator for Humanitarian Affairs and Reconstruction in Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, ways to increase the entry of aid to all parts of the Strip.

This came during his reception of the UN official in his office in Ramallah, according to a statement issued by the Palestinian Prime Minister’s Office.

The statement added that Mustafa discussed enhancing relief and humanitarian efforts in the Gaza Strip, increasing the entry of aid, and ensuring its access to all parts of the Strip.

The Palestinian Prime Minister stressed that all efforts and contacts have been made since the first day to stop the war on our people in the Gaza Strip, and to coordinate with all international parties, most notably the United Nations, in order to provide all emergency relief and humanitarian needs.

He said, “The Gaza Strip is an integral part of the Palestinian state, and the Palestinian Authority has been responsible since its establishment for providing services to our people in the Strip, especially health, education, infrastructure, and other services.”

For her part, Kaag stressed “the continuation of coordination, joint work and support for the efforts of the Palestinian government to meet the urgent relief and humanitarian needs in the Gaza Strip.”

Tel Aviv continues to close the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, and the Kerem Shalom crossing, to relief aid since last May, which has exacerbated the deterioration of the living and humanitarian conditions of the residents of the Gaza Strip.