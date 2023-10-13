UNRWA spokesman Adnan Abu Hasna said in an interview with Sky News Arabia:

There are important developments taking place now in the Gaza Strip, following the message delivered by the Israeli army calling for the evacuation of Palestinian civilians towards the south.

This means that there are more than 1,200,000 Palestinians whom the Israeli army is asking to leave their homes towards the south.

It is unimaginable how this could be implemented within 24 hours.

The Commissioner-General of UNRWA said that all efforts have been made to make the United Nations buildings and shelters safe, but we say that now we are not in a position to say that our buildings will remain protected, and this is a very dangerous thing.

UNRWA moved its operations to the south of the Gaza Strip because there is no safety for its operations and employees in the north.

Until now, the crossings are closed and the World Health Organization said that hospitals are collapsing.

The World Health Organization announced on Friday that the Palestinian authorities had informed it that it was “impossible” to evacuate vulnerable patients from hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip, after the Israeli army ordered the evacuation of the area.

The organization’s spokesman, Tariq Yasarevic, explained during a United Nations press conference in Geneva that “in light of the ongoing Israeli air strikes, there is no longer any safe place that civilians can go,” adding that “the Palestinian Ministry of Health informed the health organization that it is impossible to evacuate vulnerable patients from… Hospitals in the northern Gaza Strip.