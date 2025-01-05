The United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) has warned this Sunday that There are already seven dead Palestinian babies in recent days in the Gaza Strip due to the cold and lack of shelter.

The organization warns that until 7,700 newborns They live in inadequate conditions due to the lack of necessary care. “Newborns are dying of hypothermia in the Gaza Strip due to the winter cold and lack of shelter, while supplies that could protect them have been stranded in the region for months awaiting approval for their entry into Gaza by part of the Israeli authorities,” UNRWA has noted in a report.

“I have seen a woman scream in absolute despair and horror because his son had died in an attack in the supposed humanitarian zone. “Her daughter was lying on a nearby bed, paralyzed,” said Louise Wateridge, a spokesperson for UNRWA. Furthermore, he recalled that the World Health Organization (WHO) has denounced an Israeli assault on the Kamal Aduan Hospital on December 27 “which left the last health facility without service important part of Northern Gaza. “Since the beginning of October, the WHO has confirmed at least 50 attacks on health in the hospital area,” he highlighted.





The UNRWA report also includes data from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the “devastating effects of the war on the fishing sector in the Gaza Strip.” «The average daily catches between October 2023 and April 2024 have fallen to 7.3% of 2022 levels», he warned. The text also indicates that between December 1 and 29 Israel authorized the entry of 2,205 trucks with humanitarian aidabout 76 a day, far from the 500 that entered before the war. In response, the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), the Israeli military authority in charge of the Palestinian territories, has criticized that “the UN does not know how to count” and that it publishes “completely false information about the number of trucks entering Gaza.” COGAT maintains that in December they entered «more than 5,000 trucks» with help, about 185 a day.

