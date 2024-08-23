There is one image that Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA’s Commissioner-General, cannot get out of his head: a displaced girl in a school in southern Gaza, crying for water and a piece of bread. It happened at the end of last year, during one of his last visits to the Strip. Since January, he has not received Israeli permission to re-enter.

Also in January, Israel accused the agency of having at least a dozen Palestinian employees who participated or were in some way complicit with the Islamist movement Hamas in the attacks of October 7, which triggered the war in Gaza. Lazzarini has since then defended UNRWA’s way of acting and trying to recover and maintain donations so that the agency continues to function. “Now we have funds until October and I have to concentrate on covering the last months of the year. All countries, except the United States, have resumed their funding, and there are also new donor countries,” explains the Swiss official, in an interview with this newspaper in Santander, where he participated on Thursday in a summer course at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP).

Lazzarini insists that the pressure on UNRWA from the Israeli government is increasing, from the risk of being declared a terrorist organisation by Israel to obstacles to its staff obtaining visas. Since October, the agency, which employs 13,000 people in Gaza, estimates that 200 of its employees have been killed and two-thirds of its schools have been destroyed or severely damaged. Virtually all of its structures in the Strip have been converted into shelters for displaced people.

Ask. Are we getting used to the suffering of the people of Gaza?

Answer. The risk we run right now is to trivialise the horror of Gaza. It used to shock us, but now, 10 months and 40,000 dead later, with entire populations struggling to survive war, disease and hunger and fleeing from one place to another, the suffering of Gazans has become abstract. And that makes us lose part of our humanity, and worse, our universal values, born after the Second World War, seem irrelevant. If we lose that, what is left? Anything will be permitted.

Lazzarini, head of UNRWA since 2020, during the interview, after participating in a summer course at the Menéndez Pelayo International University (UIMP). Juanma Serrano

P. Where are the limits, the red lines?

R. I wonder too. Even if there were a ceasefire today, it would be the beginning of a very long and painful road for the people of Gaza, a land turned into a field of ruins. It is very difficult to imagine a future in the Strip if there is no collective and real desire to say: ‘enough, we want a political solution’. What has happened in the last 15 or 20 years is that this conflict has not been given priority and we have become accustomed to the status quo. There have been several wars and all of them were resolved in the same way. The question now is whether after this catastrophe we will have the determination to have a political project. I hope so, because falling into a new one is not going to be easy. status quo will be unsustainable.

P. The vast majority of countries have resumed their contributions to UNRWA. Does the agency currently have the financial capacity to continue working?

R. There is little visibility, we are looking at it month by month. Now we have funds until October and I have to concentrate on covering the last months of the year. All countries, except the United States, have resumed their funding and there are also new donors, southern states such as South Africa or Brazil. For example, yesterday we received a check from the Maldives. But all this does not make up for the absence of the United States and the needs are now greater.

To believe that if UNRWA disappears, the Palestinian refugee issue will evaporate is naive,

P. In parallel, the Israeli Parliament is considering declaring UNRWA a terrorist organisation.

RLet us imagine the situation: a UN member country labels a UN agency as terrorist. This is unprecedented, but it is possible. It would not only be an attack on UNRWA but on multilateralism. But to believe that if UNRWA disappears, the Palestinian refugee issue will evaporate is naive, because even if we cease to exist, the status of Palestinian refugees will remain, since it is a different UN resolution. I have urged member states to prevent this from happening, because if we accept it, it could create a precedent for other conflicts in the world.

P. You have reported that pressure on UNRWA and its workers in Jerusalem has been increasing. How?

R. We feel a kind of suffocation. It is as if someone is trying to provoke a slow death of the organization: our Jerusalem headquarters has been attacked by municipal authorities, there are constant attacks on social media, visas are not extended or are given for one or two months… The target is anyone who points out violations of international law by the Israeli government.

PIf UNRWA were to disappear, who could take over its work?

R. We have 600,000 deeply traumatised children living in the ruins. We have managed, since the beginning of the month, to bring 10,000 children back to some sort of learning environment in the shelters they are in, thanks to our staff, who are also deployed. We want to reach 200,000 children by the end of September. I am not talking about schools or safe places, because that does not exist in Gaza now, but the idea is to start treating their traumas. Who can do this apart from UNRWA? A government? There is no government in Gaza. The Israeli government, some NGO? No. There is no one who can provide services on this scale.

Philippe Lazzarini, in the Magdalena Palace in Santander.

Juanma Serrano

PDo you have more hope for a ceasefire at this point, in the ongoing negotiations in Doha?

R(Sigh) I have no idea. I hear about it from the press, like you. One day there are positive signs, another day there are negative ones…

P. Do you think a humanitarian pause is possible in order to carry out a polio vaccination campaign, following the cases that have begun to be recorded in Gaza?

R. It should be a priority. We have asked for a vaccination truce and I don’t know what response we will get, but I am afraid that our vaccination campaign will have to be carried out under the current circumstances.

The presence of foreign press could have mitigated the war and also the propaganda war in Gaza

PIsrael does not allow foreign press into Gaza. Do you think that if foreign journalists had been allowed in, we would not be talking about 40,000 dead in the Strip?

R. Nothing like this has happened in Afghanistan or Syria. The presence of foreign press could have softened the war and the propaganda war in Gaza. With international press, the scale of the disaster would have been documented in a different way and there would have been more images of what is happening in the Strip in Europe and the United States. But the trend is exactly the opposite: there are no foreign journalists in Gaza and people who work in communications or awareness-raising in NGOs and humanitarian organisations are not having their visas renewed in Israel. That is significant, isn’t it?

P. And do you have a visa?

RI have not been able to enter Gaza since January. I have tried in vain. And my visa to go to Jerusalem has not been renewed for five or six weeks. The last time I went was in June. I do not remember any other Commissioner-General being prevented from going to his headquarters in Jerusalem.

P. Is there an image that has particularly left its mark on you during these 10 months of war?

R. At the end of 2023, I visited a school in Rafah that had been converted into a shelter and a little girl begged me to give her water and a piece of bread. I have children and this is an image that haunts me. It is unbearable that this is happening. And then, the lack of light in people’s eyes, who live on automatic mode. Or a man who told me that he was hiding to cry so that his family would not see him, or an UNRWA employee telling me that the hardest thing of all was that they were losing their dignity.

P. As we look at Gaza, in these 10 months there has been More than 500 Palestinians have died violently in the West Bank, most of it at the hands of Israeli settlers.

Highlighting the suffering of some, in the case of UNRWA the inhabitants of Gaza, does not mean denying the pain of the Israelis. Not at all.

RThe situation in the West Bank is more than explosive, it is a boiling pot, a silent war that we hardly talk about because everything is overshadowed by Gaza.

P. Speaking about other wars, Albert Camus wrote that sometimes “one horror is silenced in order to better combat another.” Do you think that happens in Israeli society and in Palestinian society?

RThere is no mutual empathy. Israelis do not understand Palestinian suffering and Palestinians cannot imagine the trauma that the terrible attacks of 7 October created in Israeli society. And for us, who are neither Israelis nor Palestinians, highlighting the suffering of one, in the case of UNRWA, of the inhabitants of Gaza, does not mean denying the pain of the Israelis. Not at all.

PSince October, he has been forced to say this phrase often.

R. Yes, unfortunately, yes.

