Shaaban Bilal (Cairo)

Philippe Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), confirmed yesterday that calls to dismantle the agency, which provides basic services to the Palestinians, will deepen the humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

Lazzarini said, after a meeting with member states of the United Nations in Geneva: “I spoke with member states regarding all these calls to dismantle and end UNRWA, and I warned of the impact of this, and I said that these calls are short-sighted.”

A spokesperson for the agency said it has about two more weeks of funding before some programs stop.

“There is absolutely no other UN agency or international NGO that has been mandated over the past two decades to provide government-like services, such as education, to hundreds of thousands of children,” Lazzarini said.

UNRWA was established in 1949 after the war that accompanied the establishment of the State of Israel, when 700,000 Palestinians were expelled from their homes. Almost all Gazans now depend on UNRWA for basic services, including food, water and hygiene supplies.

In many Arab countries in the Middle East, UNRWA provides some basic services to Palestinian refugees and their children, such as health care and education.

Lazzarini said that closing UNRWA will not only affect the Gaza crisis. He added, “If we want to give any future post-conflict transitional process a chance to succeed, we also need to make sure that the international community has the tools, and one of these tools is (UNRWA).” Lazzarini held extensive consultations with donors, including a trip to Brussels during the past few days, in an attempt to fill the shortfall in UNRWA funding, amounting to about $440 million.

Some donors, such as the United States and Britain, have indicated that they will not resume support until the internal UN investigation into the allegations is completed. A preliminary report is scheduled to be published in the next few weeks.

Leo Docherty, Secretary of State at the British Foreign Office, told the British Parliament: “We will remain closely liaised with the progress of this investigation, and this will determine our decision.”

A French diplomatic source said that Paris is trying to get the European Union partners to retract their decisions to suspend funding, saying that there is no alternative to UNRWA.

Christophe Lemoyne, deputy spokesman for the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said: “We have full confidence in this United Nations agency, which for us plays a crucial role for the Palestinian population, but we will also be very serious in the examination that UNRWA itself will conduct of the situation of the employees involved” in the attack. October 7th.

This came as the spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent in Gaza, Raed Nims, warned of the expansion of Israeli military operations in southern Gaza, where the humanitarian conditions are witnessing an unprecedented deterioration in various regions of the Strip.

In statements to Al-Ittihad, Al-Nims described the humanitarian situation in the Khan Yunis and Rafah governorates as catastrophic as a result of the overcrowding of the population, especially in Rafah, which is geographically small, and which suffers from weak capabilities and resources, in addition to the fact that the extreme cold doubles the suffering of about 1.5 million displaced people in shelter centers that lack the minimum. The necessities of life, accommodation, medical services, heating, and other relief materials are not available, in addition to the fact that there are many families sleeping on the ground, without any shelter.

He stressed that medical teams are unable to provide services to families and children due to weak capabilities and an acute scarcity of health supplies, which leads to the loss of many lives.

The spokesman for the Palestinian Red Crescent considered that the expansion of the Israeli military operation in southern Gaza means more casualties and injuries due to overcrowding as a result of the displacement of thousands to Rafah.