Gaza (Union)

Yesterday, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed that nearly 90% of the population of Gaza were subjected to forced displacement and lack everything.

UNRWA called on its account on the “X” platform for a ceasefire to provide urgent aid and end the ongoing forced displacement.

The United Nations warned that there is no safe place in Gaza in light of the specter of famine looming over the Strip. The UN agency indicated, in a statement, that UNRWA facilities now house 1.4 million people, with hundreds of thousands more in the vicinity. UNRWA noted that at least 319 people who were sheltering in UNRWA shelters were killed, in addition to 1,135 others injured as a result of direct injuries or collateral damage to buildings since the start of the war.