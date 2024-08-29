Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that more than 3,000 people will soon begin a polio vaccination campaign in Gaza.

“The lack of water, health care and humanitarian access has created a perfect storm of conditions that have led to the resurgence of polio in Gaza,” said Sam Rose, UNRWA’s field director in Gaza.

He added that more than 3,000 people, including more than 1,000 from UNRWA, will soon begin a major vaccination campaign in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinian Health Minister Majed Abu Ramadan announced that 1.2 million doses of polio vaccine arrived last Sunday at the warehouses of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in the Gaza Strip, and were stored within the necessary cold chain, while work is underway to provide another 400 thousand doses to vaccinate more than 95% of children from one day old to 10 years old.