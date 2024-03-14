Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced yesterday that at least 23 children died due to malnutrition and dehydration in the northern Gaza Strip.

The agency added in a statement that malnutrition rates among children in the northern Gaza Strip are very high. The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Tuesday that the total number of deaths resulting from malnutrition and dehydration in the Strip had risen to 27 cases.

In addition, Palestinian media reported that an Israeli bombing killed 6 people and injured 83 others, while they were waiting to receive humanitarian aid in the “Kuwait Roundabout” south of Gaza City.

Yesterday, UNRWA announced that at least one of its employees was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted an aid warehouse in the city of Rafah.

The agency said in a statement: “At least one UNRWA employee was killed and 22 others were injured when Israeli forces bombed a food distribution center in the eastern part of the city of Rafah, south of the Gaza Strip.”