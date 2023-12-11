Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Refugees (UNRWA) said that about 1.3 million displaced Palestinians have taken refuge in 154 of the agency’s facilities in the five governorates of the Gaza Strip, including the north and Gaza City.

She added that among those displaced people, more than 1.1 million took refuge in 97 UNRWA facilities in the governorates of Deir al-Balah, Khan Yunis, and Rafah.

UNRWA said that up to 1.9 million people, or more than 85% of the population, were displaced throughout the Gaza Strip, noting that some of them had to be displaced several times.

In a related context, the spokesman for the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, Khalil Al-Dakran, warned that the intensification of the bombing threatens the collapse of the hospital’s health system, in light of the arrival of large numbers of casualties as a result of the raids.

Al-Dakran said: “The hospital lacks a sound health system, and it could collapse at any moment in light of the intense Israeli raids.”

He pointed out that the hospital lacks sufficient medicines and medical supplies, especially with the increasing number of infections and the presence of hundreds of previous infections residing in the hospital due to the seriousness of their health condition.

He explained that “the number of wounded in the hospital currently exceeds 5 times its capacity, which forced the administration to place the injured in tents in the outer courtyards and in the corridors.”

He continued: “The hospital needs medicines, medical supplies, and fuel to continue its work during the coming days.”