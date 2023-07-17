Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

07/17/2023 – 0:24

Share



The Ministry of Finance confirmed that debts of up to R$100 will begin to be forgiven by banks as of today, when the operations of the Desenrola Brasil program begin. The deadline for financial institutions to complete the denegativation is July 28th.

According to the ministry, 1.5 million people have debts up to this amount and could benefit from this measure. “The restrictions of the negative situation will fall and the person will be able, for example, if he does not have other negative debts, to take credit again or to make a rent contract”, says the Treasury.

+ Light: group of creditors defends a new recovery plan that shares the burden with shareholders

Desenrola only obliges participating banks to cancel debts of up to R$ 100, i.e. retailers and water and energy distributors, for example, are under no obligation to forgive debts.

In addition to this measure, debt negotiations for Level 2 of the program also begin to take effect on Monday, aimed at people with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 who have debts registered until December 31, 2022 and who remain active.

The minimum debt payment term is 12 months. According to the Ministry of Finance, 30 million people should benefit from this range.























