Authorization is valid for Level 2, which includes those with a monthly income of up to R$ 20,000 and with bank debts

The program unrolls will start operations on Monday (17.Jul.2023), according to the Ministry of Finance ordinance published in Official Diary of the Union this Friday (14.Jul.2023). According to the document (full – 65 KB), the authorization is valid for Track 2 of the federal government’s debt renegotiation program.

Range 2 includes those with a monthly income of up to R$20,000 and debts with banks. Renegotiations can be made between customers and the financial institutions in which the debts were contracted. The government will offer incentives to banks to increase the supply of credit.

Those with debts registered until December 31, 2022 and that are active can be renegotiated. Debtors will have a period of 12 months to pay.

The ordinance does not inform when the program will be available to debtors who are in Tier 1 – consumers in default after January 1, 2019 and who receive up to 2 minimum wages or are enrolled in the CadÚnico, the Single Registry for Social Programs of the government.

