07/18/2023 – 9:30 am

The “Desenrola Brasil” program, one of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s (PT) campaign promises, which aims to help indebted people to renegotiate their debts, is already in effect and counts on the participation of several Brazilian banks. So far, the following institutions have participated in the federal government initiative: Banco do Brasil, Bradesco, Caixa Econômica Federal, Itaú Unibanco and Santander.

In this first phase of the program, aimed at people with a monthly income of up to R$20,000, customers will be able to renegotiate their debts directly with banks within the range 2 established by the government. In addition, the participating banks have until the end of July (on Friday, the 28th) to “clear the name” of people with debts of up to R$100, removing the debtors from their systems.

This “cleansing”, however, does not mean debt forgiveness. It only prevents financial institutions from using this debt to include account holders in the registers of defaulters. Check below how each participating bank is joining the program:

Bank of Brazil

It has differentiated offers for debt renegotiation;

The write-off of the negation of the names of people with debts of less than R$100 will be completed by Friday, the 21st;

Interested customers can use the BB application, Internet Banking (click here for individuals and here for legal entities), the Relationship Center, WhatsApp or the branch network.

Bradesco

Participates with customer support for debt renegotiation;

The renegotiation can be done through the renegotiation portaldigital channels, partner platforms or bank branches.

Caixa Econômica Federal

Provides special conditions, including discounts of up to 90% for cash settlements and debt installments;

The bank is also carrying out its own program (“Tudo Em Dia CAIXA”) that offers the renegotiation of debts of individuals or companies with discounts of up to 90%;

Customers can access the website “BOX Unrolls“, get in touch via WhatsApp, specific telephone numbers or the CAIXA Tem app, option “Desenrola Brasil”.

Itaú Unibanco

Adhered to the program and will offer discounts and special conditions, with a reduction in interest rates of up to 60% for overdue debts;

Customers with debts of up to R$100 will have their negatives removed during the month of July, but if the customer does not join “Desenrola” in the coming months, the negatives will return to the default registers;

The channels available for joining the program are WhatsApp and the Itaú renegotiation.

Santander

It will have special offers for debt renegotiation, including flexible rates, discounts of up to 90% and installments of up to 120 installments;

Customers can contact us by phone or visit the Santander renegotiation.

