The people of Cartagena were looking forward to Christmas, to get excited again with the decoration of the streets, and discover the new spaces destined to keep the Christmas spirit alive in the center, neighborhoods and councils. The delivery of adults and children to a complete and diverse program with more than 300 activities has allowed the first parties without masks or social distance to recover their pre-pandemic splendor.

The final firework was put on this Thursday by the Three Kings parade. Her magical encounter with the Majesties of her Los Reyes de Oriente had a great success of participation, which coexisted with the intense atmosphere of bars, restaurants and shops from early in the morning.

The enormous smile of the children, a brass band playing popular Christmas carols and mild temperatures, welcomed the Three Wise Men of the East and their pages on Thursday when they disembarked on the royal scale of the Alfonso XII Dock. Their Majesties arrived on the Tourist Boat from the Hospital de Santa Lucía, where they encouraged hospitalized minors to have a speedy recovery and delivered gifts. Before, they went through the Children’s Home and the Nursing Home.

Hugs for Their Majesties



Already in Cartagena, they went on foot to the esplanade of the Palacio Consistorial. Along the way, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar received the affection of the hundreds of children and their families who were waiting in the street to see them arrive.

Israel and Abel Martínez, two brothers aged five and eight years, excitedly waited for Melchor, their favorite king, in the vicinity of the Plaza Héroes de Cavite to shake his hand and confirm that they had received the joint wish of the brothers. «We want to travel to Madrid to meet our new cousin who is two years old, and due to Covid we have not been able to go. We have not asked for anything else,” they insisted.

Carlota Giménez, three years old, was unable to articulate a word when Baltasar approached her and gave her an affectionate hug. In her name, her six-year-old cousin Ana assured her that she had behaved very well throughout the year, an essential requirement for the Kings to be generous with her requests.

Once on the main balcony of the Town Hall, the Three Wise Men greeted the public and wished a happy new year in which “we all work for a fairer world that allows us to live in peace.”

Around 1:00 p.m., the Three Wise Men received the requests of the children and reminded them that, beyond material gifts, their tradition and religious meaning, the value of this festival “is in sharing.”

Paco took good note of all this, using the excuse of taking his granddaughter Aitana to meet Their Majesties. «I have always been very young, and despite my seventy years I do not want to lose my innocence. My granddaughter has given me back my hope and the opportunity to take a photo with Gaspar, which she had not been able to until now. My childhood is not, luckily for them, like now.

candies and stuffed animals



Sixteen floats loaded with fantasy, with Disney characters, princesses and villains, and music accompanied the procession of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar, on an extended itinerary that started from the Alameda de San Antón. It entered the Historic District through Plaza de España, Calle del Carmen and Santa Florentina, leaving through Plaza de Juan XXIII and Juan Fernández towards Paseo de Alfonso XIII, where it ended at the Regional Assembly. During the tour, the Kings delighted the little ones by throwing more than 40,000 stuffed animals and 3,500 kilos of candies.

With the chairs located along the itinerary, it seems that the City Council fell short, especially in the final stretch of the Paseo and the Alameda de San Antón. Many attendees complained about the shortage of seats, for which three euros had to be paid.

Christmas does not end here. Today is the day to open gifts in the streets, and until the 8th there are some activities in the streets to end the festivities in style.