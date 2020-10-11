Unrest The periphery of the former Soviet Union is now in turmoil – and more may be promised

Demonstrations continue in Belarus, there is war in the South Caucasus and an uprising in Kyrgyzstan. Looks have turned to Russia, which has appeared to be helpless in the area it sees as a vanguard. That may not be the case, but new crises may still break out.

The former There are several crises going on in the Soviet Union, many of which started a little insidiously.

Protests in Belarus, which began with fraudulent presidential elections, continue, war is raging in Nagorno-Karabakh and a popular uprising broke out in Kyrgyzstan.

Russia has considered the region its sphere of interest, so crises have eaten it up and the president Vladimir Putin image. Russia seems to have to react mainly, and there is no guarantee of stability for its allies. Putin, who has spoken extensively about the restoration of superpower status, has also not appeared resolutely since the fires broke out on his own plot.

Russia may not be quite as outspoken, but it will not benefit much from crises. In Russia, those close to the authorities have already had time to blame the events in public in the West.

However, the trigger has been a coronavirus pandemic. In poor and corrupt countries, the situation of many is desperate, so even new crises can break out. And Russia is not immune to them either, as the demonstrations in Khabarovsk show.

Nagorno-Karabakh

In the vicinity of Nagorno-Karabakh in the South Caucasus, the fiercest fighting since the early 1990s has been seen for two weeks.

The attack was launched by Azerbaijan, which needs to change the situation. Nagorno-Karabakh and the areas between it and Armenia belong to Azerbaijan under international law but are under Armenian rule.

The threat of a new war intensified throughout the summer, but the maturing of the situation into a full war surprised many. At least hundreds of people have died.

Zepui Stepanian of Stepanakert speaks on the phone before boarding a minibus that evacuated civilians from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia. His three sons are on the front.­

New there is also Turkey’s visible support for Azerbaijan. Turkey considers Azerbaijan its brother country, but has previously accepted the South Caucasus as Russia’s sphere of interest. Indeed, Turkey’s role added to fears that the conflict could escalate, as Russia is an ally of Armenia.

However, Russia does not consider Azerbaijan its enemy, but has been selling weapons to it all the time. Putin said directly this week that the security guarantees it provides apply only to Armenia, not Nagorno-Karabakh.

Russia also seems to accept Turkey’s actions in the region as a kind of “statistical loss” to its more general main goal, which is to keep the United States out of regional conflicts. Admittedly, the border can go in Syrian foreign fighters brought by Turkey.

Russia has apparently been in frustration for a long time with Armenia’s strict line and unwillingness to compromise in the conflict. It is also skeptical of a prime minister who has come to power in a popular uprising Nikol Pašinjaniin. Russia can therefore afford to let Azerbaijan move forward, as there is no need to fear the loss of isolated Armenia.

Russia demonstrated its position by ordering the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan to hold ceasefire talks in Moscow on Friday. However, it is difficult to say how much influence it will ultimately have in the region. The parties immediately accused each other of violating the ceasefire agreed for Saturday.

Ilyas Ahmedov from Azerbaijan stands on his farm, which was hit by a grenade.­

Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan saw the country’s third uprising earlier this week as protesters nervous about the outcome of the parliamentary elections took over the parliament building.

Protesters head to the administration building in the center of Bishkek early Monday morning.­

Kyrgyzstan was long called the only democracy in Central Asia, but those speeches have already been forgotten. The country is thoroughly corrupt, and the party system is essentially an extension of the clan system.

Dissatisfaction was widespread, and fraud could be expected. Still, the uprising surprised most. In addition to the nerves tightened by the pandemic and the worsening economic situation, the experience of successful uprisings clearly played a role.

Russia was as surprised by the situation as the others. Putin promised the President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Žeenbekoville support for this during the election in Sochi.

On Saturday, Žeenbekov seemed to strengthen his grip, but the situation is alive. The uprisings in Kyrgyzstan have hardly affected the country’s foreign policy, but the link with Russia has been maintained.

In the West, the geopolitical position of Kyrgyzstan and Central Asia has weakened since the gaze turned away from Afghanistan. However, chaos can have far-reaching implications, as Kyrgyzstan was one of the successful recruitment areas for the terrorist organization Isis.

Belarus

An authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko considers itself the winner of the fraudulent presidential election in August.

The leadership of the Opposition Coordination Council is either in prison or in exile. The big demonstrations still continue on the weekends despite intimidation, pressure and violence from the authorities.

Police also dispersed protests in Minsk last Sunday with water cannons. Sunday’s protests have been gathering tens of thousands of Alexander Lukashenko’s opponents in the center of Minsk for weeks.­

Even the big demonstrations have not been big enough to change the situation. Lukashenko has cleaned up the administration, but there have been no visible cuts. On Saturday, however, he met part of the imprisoned opposition in the KGB prison, which was a surprise.

Russia has publicly supported Lukashenko, although the man is not particularly liked in Moscow. The support is largely due to geopolitics, but the Russian leadership also does not like the idea of ​​a popular uprising in its neighborhood.

“In Belarus, Moscow has shown solidarity with the President, in whom a significant part of the people have lost confidence and who is taking power by the most primitive means, namely police violence.” the Russian newspaper Nezavisimaja Gazeta wrote in his editorial this week.

“Russia has invested in securing an unstable geopolitical situation, but threatens to lose the future of Belarus.”

Lukashenko and the Russian leadership do not understand how significantly Belarus changed this year.

Civil society began to intensify in the spring after the administration’s failure with regard to the coronavirus, and people who felt like citizens became interested in politics and elections. Post-election police violence intensified this development, which can no longer be reversed.

The man was captured by disguised special forces in the center of Minsk a week ago on Sunday.­

Moldova

Presidential elections the first round is on November 1st.

The second round, two weeks later, is likely to be won again by the incumbent president Igor Dodon and the former prime minister Maia Sandu.

The election is being held in a nervous situation. The country has been hit exceptionally hard by the coronavirus, with infection already detected in 2% of the population. The blow to the economy of a pre-poor country has been exacerbated by the fact that the destination countries of Moldovan migrants have also suffered badly.

The outside world generally perceives Moldova to be roughly divided between pro-Russian and pro-Western. Even now, the Socialist Dodon has been in close contact with the Russian leadership, while the Liberal PAS party Sandu welcomes the rapprochement with the EU.

Politicians like to use these stamps. However, society is not quite so divided: most would prefer to live in a normal country. However, Moldova is not a normal country.

In its eastern part is the rebel region of Transnistria, where Russia has troops. Moldova’s domestic policy, on the other hand, is confusing, the opposition controversial and the cuts common. Corruption, poverty and invisibility have driven up to a third of the population into migration.

Saturation with Dodon has increased. Some are dissatisfied with the fact that he focuses only on relations with Russia, some on the economic situation and corruption. Doubts about Dodon’s use of widespread fraud have also intensified.

Declaring Dodon the winner is likely to lead to protests. Their consequences may be more unpredictable than in Belarus.

Georgia

Parliamentary elections will be held on 31 October.

Power Party Support for the Georgian dream rose in the spring, as the government handled the corona epidemic well at the time. Now the situation has clearly deteriorated, which is also reflected in its support.

In addition, Georgian politics has come a long way in 7-8 year cycles. The general saturation of current management is visible again.

New is an electoral system that was twisted for a long time. The new one is fairer, because before the winner easily got a disproportionately large number of seats.

The old one is the still life of the former president, the opposition party UNM’s prime ministerial candidate Mikhail Saakashvili and the backdrop for the former prime minister, billionaire, and Georgian dream Bijina Ivanishvilin between.

The appearance of Saakashvili, who is in exile in Ukraine, can help the government, as Saakashvili divides opinions strongly. Admittedly, a large part seems to think that the political best before date for both men has already passed.

Freezing in the old division tightens the mood, and no one is surprised by the protests after the election result. Relations with Russia are almost broken because Russia has troops in Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, the current government is more lenient with Russia than the opposition, so a change of power could affect the region.