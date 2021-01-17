There is a four-day lockdown on the anniversary of the revolution. Barricades and pillaging take place in Tunis and other cities.

TUNIS taz | Serious unrest broke out in several Tunisian cities on Sunday night. In Kairouan, Sousse, Hamam Lif and Hay Etadhamen, a poor district of the capital Tunis, hundreds of young people attacked police officers and set fire to tires and garbage cans.

“There were as many people on the street as there were in 2011, before the fall of the Ben Ali regime,” an eyewitness from the port city of Sousse told the taz. The 34-year-old observed a group of young men in the Houmt El Qued district forcibly opening the entrance to a branch of the Aziza supermarket chain with heavy tools.

When the iron gates gave way and the police withdrew, the supermarket was ransacked. Young people from the neighborhood filmed the event and shared the footage on Facebook and other social media.

Prior to the riot, police arrested several men who had ignored a nationwide curfew that began Thursday. Due to the sharp increase in the number of corona infections, the government had sent the country into lockdown on January 14, of all places, on the anniversary of the revolution. With the closure of cafes, markets and retail shops, young men in particular in the slums lost their day laborers.

Tear gas in Tunis

Tunisia’s unemployment rate is officially 16 percent, but it should actually be many times higher among those under 30. Young people in Hay Etadhamen reported to the taz last week that the night curfew imposed in December from 8 p.m. had already led to tensions with the police.

Cafe owner Fadi Najoui warns that the spontaneous protests, which so far have only been directed against the actions of the police, can quickly lead to social unrest. “In addition to the corona-related closings of the markets, the discrimination against us from poor areas like Hay Etadhamen is causing frustration,” says the 28-year-old. “Even ten years after Ben Ali was overthrown, you can still be arrested in central Tunis just because you come from Etadhamen.”

When a crowd of over 1,000 people came dangerously close to the police station in Hay Etadhamen on Saturday, armored vehicles of the National Guard advanced. The outnumbered security forces tried to use tear gas to separate the people into small groups. No political demands were heard from the demonstrators. But anger at the political leadership is omnipresent on the streets.

Even political observers were astonished that even President Kais Saied, who was considered close to the people, remained silent on the 10th anniversary of the revolution. Fadi Najoui believes that politicians are underestimating the social crisis. “Many entrepreneurs like me don’t have a dinar in their pockets by the middle of the month. I had to raid my savings during the first lockdown in March. “

Meanwhile, a cabinet reshuffle announced on Saturday met with little interest. The new 45-year-old Minister of the Interior, Walid Dhabbi, in particular, is facing stormy times. A few hours after his appointment, the roadblocks burned just three kilometers away in the Mellassine district.