A.On Thursday the rumbling in the Union faction had already been unmistakable. In addition to the cases of Nüßlein and Löbel – MPs who are said to have collected six-figure commissions for the mediation of mask productions – there is a third case of serious misconduct by a Union MP. It did not take long, and the matter came true: The Thuringian CDU member Mark Hauptmann resigned from the Bundestag. He had reportedly been urged to do so by parliamentary group leader Ralph Brinkhaus. This time it was not about mask shops, but about Azerbaijan.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

The defense line of the Thuringian MP Hauptmann had not lasted 24 hours. On Wednesday, he responded to allegations of secondary employment requiring explanation by means of supposed transparency and referred in his response to a public inquiry on the website “Parliamentary Watch”. On Thursday, he gave up because he no longer wanted to “face the hostility and personal attacks” of his family, as he told the newspaper “Die Welt”.

The 36-year-old CDU politician, who has twice won the direct mandate for the southern Thuringian constituency of Suhl-Schmalkalden-Augen-Hildburghausen since 2013, will appreciate his noticeably close relationship with autocratic states such as Azerbaijan, for which he is said to have campaigned for material advantages in return, held up. Hauptmann rejected that. “I never got any money and there was never any influence on my political actions,” he said. However, Azerbaijan placed several advertisements in the newspaper “Südthüringen Kurier”, whose publisher is Hauptmann. In addition, Hauptmann founded “Hauptmann Global Consult GmbH” last September, the business purpose of which is to “broker orders”.

When asked by a citizen via “Parliamentary Watch” why Hauptmann’s company is not based in southern Thuringia but in Zossen in Brandenburg, the representative replied evasively. For example, he “deliberately did not set up a company in southern Thuringia” in order to “have no conflicts of interest with my membership of parliament”. However, Zossen is known for its particularly low trade tax and as the seat of hundreds of letterbox companies. At least twenty other companies can be found at Hauptmann’s company address alone. In contrast to direct (ancillary) income, MPs do not have to publish the income of their companies and can also access them after their mandate has ended.

The unrest is great

How great the unrest in the Union is, became apparent on Thursday when Parliament President Wolfgang Schäuble intervened in the debate. Since the beginning of the devastating pandemic, many MPs have been involved in their constituencies to help, mediate and give impulses – also in contact with the responsible ministries, Schäuble told the FAZ what citizens expected from their representatives. “If individual MPs have taken advantage of the emergency to enrich themselves personally, that is simply indecent and incompatible with the mandate,” said Schäuble. “This also applies if there is a suspicion that a member of parliament was for sale in the exercise of his mandate in favor of another country.” He was targeting the Hauptmann case without explicitly naming it.