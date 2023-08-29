Dhe headquarters of the state party is under attack, tires are burning in the streets, demonstrators are demanding the overthrow of the regime on behalf of the people. The images and reports spread by local journalists from Sweida, in south-west Syria, bring back memories of the early stages of the uprising against Bashar al-Assad, which began in 2011. The city, a stronghold of the Druze minority, has not calmed down for more than a week.

There have been protests there before. But Damascus is now so concerned that a special unit, which Syrian observers agree includes representatives of the dreaded secret services and the military, has been involved in their uprising. That doesn’t bode well for the people of Sweida. Especially since the Druze of Sweida had so far stayed out of the war over Assad’s rule as much as possible and had to fear the heavy hand of the brutal apparatus of repression less than other sections of the population.