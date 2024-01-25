Home page politics

From: Sonja Thomaser

Press Split

Despite repression and arrests, protests are spreading in the Russian Republic of Bashkortostan. The Kremlin is struggling for control.

Ufa – Larger protest movements are difficult or impossible in Russia. But what started as a protest in a small town in Bashkortostan has now become one of the largest protest movements in Russia expanded since the beginning of the war of aggression against Ukraine.

Bashkortostan, the most populous of the republics of the Russian Federation, is located about 1,300 kilometers east of Moscow. “There are no mass unrest or mass protests there,” claims Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov. As a rule, the Russian power apparatus immediately suppresses critical demonstrations of any kind. But that doesn't seem to be quite possible in Bashkortostan.

In this photo, taken from a video published by independent Russian news channel SOTA, Russian police officers clash with protesters in Bashkortostan. © dpa

Demonstrations following the conviction of an activist for criticizing the war in Ukraine

The current protests began on January 17th in the small town of Baimak, where the Activist Fail Alsynov sentenced to four years in a camp had been. The 37-year-old was known in the past as a leader of protests against the mining of a limestone mountain in his homeland. Alsynow advocates greater autonomy for the republic and the protection of the Bashkir language.

Alsynov had sharply criticized Russia's attack on Ukraine; during the trial, the Russian judiciary accused him of fomenting ethnic hatred because he allegedly used a racist expression in a speech. His supporters see this as a pretext to silence Alsynov.

After the sentencing, a demonstration took place in front of the courthouse and nine participants were arrested. They were sentenced to prison terms lasting several days. The local court said the defendants had taken part in “an unauthorized public event”. The judges therefore imposed prison sentences of between eight and 15 days.

Protests in Russia – police bring out the hard guns

According to the Russian human rights group OWD-Info, 6,000 people took to the streets on Friday (January 19th), and around 20 participants in the demonstration were arrested. The police in the regional capital Ufa took tough action. Videos of peaceful men and women holding hands and chanting circulated on social media.

A little later, pictures of people in prison vans emerged. As the Moscow Times Reportedly, police were seen beating protesters with batons and using tear gas and smoke grenades to disperse the crowd. According to the regional news agency Prufy.ru Courts in Bashkortostan have since opened at least 111 administrative cases related to the protests.

“I think more protests are possible and that they will become more radical because people are losing hope for improvement. People want to protest, want to express their differences – this is a big loss on the part of the government, because it had the opportunity to start a dialogue,” said a woman from Ufa Moscow Times.

Putin's circle of power in the Kremlin – the Russian president's confidants View photo series

In order to suppress protests – Putin's ally organizes a counter-demonstration with compulsory attendance

In the days since the recent protests in Ufa, Kremlin-appointed Bashkortostan leader Radii Khabirov has redoubled his efforts to suppress dissent. He described Alsynov's supporters as “traitors”, “extremists” and “separatists” at a government meeting on Monday (January 22). He goes on to say: “We will no longer allow such actions on our territory. I really feel sorry for these inexperienced and stupid little people who attend the rallies. They will be punished,” Khabirov said loudly Moscow Times.

How Prufy.ru reports, Bashkortostan authorities are planning a government-sanctioned rally in support of Khabirov next Friday (January 26) under the slogan “Bashkortostan against extremism.” In the absence of concrete support for Khabirov, the government, according to sources from Prufy.ru on compulsory attendance for state employees who are expected to be brought to Ufa by bus from all over the republic. (so with afp/dpa)