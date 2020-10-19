Since the opposition in Ivory Coast called for an “active boycott” of the elections, violence has shaken the country. Protests seize Abidjan.

BERLIN taz | It is literally the hot phase of the election campaign in Ivory Coast before the presidential election on October 31. Burning cars, barricades, clouds of tear gas, stone-throwing policemen and demonstrators with gunshot wounds were reported from Abidjan, the Ivorian economic metropolis, on Monday.

A delegation from the West African Economic Community (Ecowas) under Ghana’s Foreign Minister Shirley Botchway, who arrived on Sunday to mediate, looked in vain for interlocutors outside the government and said with a sniffle: “Citizens blocking streets and seizing election materials are committing crimes. We are in a democracy and if the people want to express themselves, they should do so at the ballot box. “

This is exactly what the opponents of the Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara do not want: They reject the entire election as illegitimate because Ouattara’s candidacy for a third term after two five-year terms is unconstitutional.

The election has been badly omitted since Ouattara decided in the summer agreed to stand for candidacy, after his desired successor passed away. First, the judiciary rejected 40 of the 44 applications submitted. Then the two remaining opposition candidates withdrew from the election last week and called on their supporters to practice “active boycotts” and prevent the election.

Like 25 years ago

The Ivory Coast is now in exactly the same situation as it was a quarter of a century ago. At that time, President Henri Konan Bédié ruled as a representative of the former unity party that had dictatorially led the country since independence in 1960. The liberal opposition leader Ouattara was by the 1995 elections excluded, the socialist opposition leader Laurent Gbagbo showed solidarity with Ouattara and called for an “active boycott”.

Abidjan was shaken by violence, the election ended in a hollow victory for Bédié with 97 percent of the vote but without legitimacy, and a few years later the Ivory Coast sank into civil war.

After the end of the war, Bédié, Ouattara and Gbagbo faced each other again in the 2010 elections: now Gbagbo ruled, Bédié and Ouattara were allied against him. Ouattara won, Gbagbo did not acknowledge this and another four months of war with thousands of dead followed before rebels arrested Gbagbo in his bunker.

Today the eternal squabbles have found a third constellation: Ouattara in power, Bédié and Gbagbo allied in an “active boycott”. Ggabo himself is not allowed to compete, as his appeal proceedings before the International Criminal Court are still pending, but his FPI (Ivorian Popular Front) party allows his expremier Pascal Affi N’Guessan to compete. Together, the opposition calls for “civil disobedience”.

Dead in riots

Ouattara’s victory is already certain in advance, the question of power will be clarified otherwise. In clashes between supporters of Ouattara and Gbagbos in Bongouanou 200 kilometers north of Abidjan, at least two people died by Sunday. On Monday, the student union of the Ivory Coast (Fesci) called a strike.

“If someone wants to be president, he should stand for election,” said President Ouattara at his official election campaign on Friday. But Ouattara’s opponents are concerned with who shouldn’t be president.