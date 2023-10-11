damage claimsIn the Dordrecht prison, detainees are afraid that they are being poisoned through the tap water with PFAS from the Chemours factory, which is located nearby. Detainees have been leaving the tap water on for months. Three of them hold the company liable and demand compensation. More detainees may join, their lawyer says. Yet the drinking water meets all legal standards.
Sebastiaan Quekel
Latest update:
11-10-23, 21:08
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Unrest #Dordrecht #prison #detainees #refuse #tap #water #Chemours