A.In the face of the unrest in Kazakhstan, a Russian-led military alliance has pledged aid. The “Organization of the Collective Security Treaty” will send “peacekeeping troops” to Kazakhstan’s request, wrote the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday night on Facebook. Armenia is also a member of the military alliance. The soldiers were to be deployed for a limited period of time “to stabilize and normalize the situation in the country”.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Shomart Tokayev had previously said in a televised address that he had asked the military alliance for help. The riots that broke out over the weekend are “not a threat, but an undermining of the integrity of the state”. After violent riots in the country, the military intervened on Wednesday. “Terrorist gangs” had fought a fight with paratroopers in the city of Almaty, Tokayev said in his address. The city’s airport in the southeast of the authoritarian republic has been “liberated”, reported the Kazakh media, citing the deputy mayor of Almaty, Edzhan Babakumarov. A “special operation” has started.

According to the media, a crowd occupied the airport on Wednesday afternoon. Several airlines then canceled flights to Almaty. Several Kazakh Telegram channels published videos that night allegedly showing the military crackdown on demonstrators in the urban area of ​​Almaty. Shot noises can be heard on the recordings and people screaming.



The unprecedented protests in Kazakhstan, in which, according to the authorities, at least eight police officers and soldiers had so far been killed, broke out out of displeasure at the significantly higher prices for liquefied gas at filling stations. There are also 317 injured among the security forces, the Sputnik news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the Ministry of the Interior. Many Kazakhs use liquefied petroleum gas because it is cheaper than gasoline. The former Soviet republic was plunged into a serious political crisis. The government resigned on Wednesday. A state of emergency has been declared across the country.

There were particularly violent riots in Almaty. In the economic metropolis, demonstrators stormed the city administration and Tokayev’s residence. In Kazakhstan, which was ruled by the ruler Nursultan Nazarbayev for decades, it is the largest wave of protests in years.

The country with more than 18 million inhabitants borders among others with Russia and China. It is rich in oil and gas reserves. The republic is also one of the largest uranium producers in the world. Nevertheless, Kazakhstan is struggling with mismanagement and poverty. How many thousands of people took part in the protests was unclear. In the meantime, the Internet has been switched off – presumably to make new meetings more difficult. Several television stations stopped operating.



A man in Almaty photographs the windows of a police kiosk damaged by participants in a demonstration.

Tokayev had initially tried to calm the heated mood with urgent appeals. “Don’t respond to calls to storm official buildings. It’s a crime, “said the head of state, who has been in office since 2019. After his election there had also been protests with hundreds of arrests.

He also declared a state of emergency until January 19. Associated with this are curfews during the night and ban on gatherings.

The US State Department has meanwhile called on security forces and demonstrators to moderate and called for a peaceful settlement of the conflict. “We ask all Kazakhs to respect and defend the constitutional institutions, human rights and freedom of the press, including the restoration of Internet access,” said the spokesman for the ministry, Ned Price, on Wednesday. The US urged all parties to find a peaceful solution to the state of emergency, Price said.