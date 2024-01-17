SK: Law enforcement officers were injured in riots in Bashkiria

During the mass riots in Bashkortostan, law enforcement officers were injured, and after a public gathering, criminal cases were initiated. The details were revealed by the press service of the Investigative Committee of Russia (ICR).

As it became known, the case is being investigated under articles of organizing mass riots and using violence against a government official. According to the investigation, calls were posted on social networks and instant messengers to go to protests near the Baymaksky District Court during the hearings in the criminal case of Fail Alchinov (included by Rosfinmonitoring in the list of individuals in respect of whom there is information about their involvement in extremist activities or terrorism). As a result of the protest, participants allegedly resorted to violence using various objects as weapons. Several people, including law enforcement officers, were injured. All those involved are currently being identified.

Footage was published in which one could see how employees of the Russian Guard with shields and batons, in helmets and body armor, were pushing back the crowd. Some of the protesters refused to leave the gathering place, after which a fight broke out in several places. They tried to detain the participants of the gathering who refused to leave.

Meanwhile, in connection with the events in Baymak, the Bashkortostan Prosecutor’s Office organized a special “hotline” on issues of respecting the rights of citizens affected by the riots. By telephone, citizens can report any facts of violation of the law during a protest action.

The court sentenced Alchinov to four years in prison

On January 17, the court in Baymak issued a verdict against Fail Alchinov in the case of inciting hatred. He was charged under the article of inciting hatred or enmity.

It was reported, that on April 28, 2023, Alchinov spoke at a citizens’ gathering near a rural cultural center “with a speech of negative content towards persons of Armenian, Caucasian and Central Asian nationalities.” Last year he also participated in rallies against gold mining in the region.

Investigators insisted that Alchinov spoke out against migrants working in the mines. His statements were considered signs of inciting hatred, and he was accused of extremism. By opinion investigation, Alchinov made statements in the Bashkir language in which he spoke negatively about “residents of the Caucasus,” “Central Asia,” and “Armenians.” Linguistic examination also showed that he used the expression “kara halyk” (literally the phrase translates as “black people”) in relation to the residents of Bashkiria. At the same time, according to Alchinov, he meant “common people.”

Initially, the court was supposed to announce Alchinov’s sentence on January 15, but the hearing was postponed. It was held in a closed format. Several thousand people from all over the region gathered in Baymak for the sentencing for extremism. Security forces blocked the entrances to the court building.