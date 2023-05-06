Demonstrators confront police officers during a protest calling for better wages, in Caracas. Miguel Gutierrez (EFE)

Anger over low wages is on the rise in Venezuela, even among Chavista’s own ranks. The long-awaited announcements of salary improvements by the Government of Nicolás Maduro on May 1 have increased the condemnation of most of the labor leagues and labor fronts. Thousands of public and private sector workers, teachers, doctors and nurses, pensioners and retirees have held protests these days, in which they describe the government’s announcements as a “mockery.”

On May 1, Labor Day, in a rally in front of his supporters, Maduro announced an increase in a $30 salary bonus (called the “Economic War Bonus”), and an increase in the cestatickets to 40 dollars, but did not increase the monthly minimum wage, which at five dollars is the lowest in Latin America. The Venezuelan minimum monthly wage was several times the highest in the region until at least the first decade of the 21st century.

“With this Maduro decree, all of the country’s labor legislation is violated,” says Jaqueline Richter, a labor and academic lawyer at the Central University of Venezuela. “90% of the worker’s income is now bonuses, not averaging for vacations, or for the end of the year, or for benefits. The most serious thing is that these increases destroy the country’s Social Security system. Not even the dictators of the Southern Cone of the 1970s dared to de-salaried work in this way,” he adds.

Pedro García, a retired activist, and member of the board of the National Conflict Committee -umbrella body that brings together dissatisfied union organizations-, affirms that the platform to which he belongs discusses with its members the next steps to take, and they do not rule out a staggered sequence of work stoppages. “The world of work is abuzz, the hassle is great. Pensioners and retirees are preparing a day of protest for this May 15 ”, he warns.

“The increases announced by Maduro are a hoax,” says María Alejandra Díaz, a labor lawyer, former constituent and Chavista militant. “Until last month, they were paying $44 in change, and now the income is half that.” Díaz harshly criticized that Miraflores excused itself, first, in the existing difficulties with international sanctions, and that now it does so by invoking the consequences of the recent anti-corruption purge that has landed various collaborators of Maduro himself in jail.

Spokesmen for the high government argue that the Executive is making enormous efforts to improve salary income in the devastated Venezuelan economy, and that the compromise of international sanctions against the country together with the siege of the Maduro administration have made these objectives difficult.

Maduro reacted irritated to the criticism: “They seek to destroy me.” He promised that “sooner rather than later” the nation will firmly embark on the path of salary recovery, “to shut up the mouths of social media talkers,” he said. “It is a true economic miracle that in the midst of this war we can attend to the needs of our people,” said Jorge Rodríguez, from the ruling PSUV and current president of the Legislative Branch, in a fiery speech. “I would like to know in which country in the world a government increases the income of its workers by 2,000%.”

The billionaire embezzlement of the Pdvsa-Crypto corruption network -structured around Tarek El Aissami, one of the regime’s hierarchs, fallen from grace-, has produced a drain on resources that has placed the Government in serious cash flow problems by Nicolas Maduro. Miraflores has lost 3,000 million dollars that it has not been able to invest in government works due to uncollected oil bills. The corrupt officials of Chavismo used the alternate routes required by the siege of international sanctions to appropriate the money from the sale of oil.

The fiscal impact of lost money explains the flattening of the growth curve in this first quarter of 2023, and has forced some economists to recalculate the general behavior of the national economy this year.

Nicmer Evans, a political activist, founder of the Democracy and Inclusion movement, and a former Chavista militant, stated that “the magic trick that Maduro has presented has generated great indignation among working people. The salary bonus violates the Organic Labor Law that they themselves created. The labor protests are going to accelerate.”

