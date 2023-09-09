In the week in which the election manifesto of the Party for the Animals was presented, the party board unexpectedly decided not to nominate party leader Esther Ouwehand as party leader. The news leads to surprised and critical online reactions from party members, who express support for Ouwehand and oppose the board’s decision.

Since the PvdD board previously announced that it would nominate Ouwehand, “signals and information” have been received that would indicate possible integrity violations by Ouwehand, according to a short written statement from party chairman Ruud van der Velden. An external ad hoc integrity committee is being set up to investigate, and a new candidate candidate would be selected next week.

Critical letter

There has been discussion between the board and Ouwehand for some time about the vision of the party and the working methods within the organization, sources confirm. NRC. People who work with Ouwehand say they were surprised by the news.

In a long letter dated Friday, September 8, Ouwehand appears to have expressed sharp criticism of the party management. She lacks professionalization and speaks of a “top down” administration that still has “insufficient awareness of the most democratic relationships”. Attempts by Ouwehand to consult with the board about this were said to have been “ignored and waved away”. As party leader, Ouwehand would not have been taken seriously “in any way.”

For example, Ouwehand calls it “astonishing” that the board would have asked her to guide all local factions to the opposition, instead of to coalitions. The board would also have asked candidates for the Provincial Council and Water Board elections to sign a form so that they would adhere to the board’s working methods; “unacceptable,” writes Ouwehand.

According to Ouwehand, the board has a “stubborn tendency” to always be guided by the founders of the party. She does not mention any names, one of the co-founders is former party leader Marianne Thieme.

‘Blatant lies’

Furthermore, Ouwehand is said to have reported internally “blatant lies” that a current board member allegedly spread about her. Nothing was said to have been done with that report, “in the meantime, slander continued

just keep lying.” Ouwehand’s confidence in this board member is “irreparably damaged”; It is unknown who it concerns and what may have happened.

Ouwehand writes that she sees no other way than to not only send her analysis to the board, but also to distribute it more widely within the party. “Without these crucial steps I cannot continue as party leader and party leader.”

In a written statement, Member of Parliament Christine Teunissen calls it “a nonsense” that the board would try to push Ouwehand aside through a “bizarre statement”. “Esther has done nothing other than express her legitimate concerns in an internal letter about the lack of professionalization and poor manners within the party.” The members would be responsible for the party leader, not the board, says Teunissen.

The youth movement Pink! of the Party for the Animals says it has learned of the news “with dismay” in a written response. Little finger! does not recognize the “accusations” against Ouwehand. “Power games are being played behind the scenes within the party that are now at the expense of the party leader and party.” Little finger! demands the resignation of the board.

Party leader

Ouwehand started as acting party leader in 2018 and has led the faction in the House of Representatives since 2021. Between October last year and last February she was temporarily disabled due to work overload. In her critical letter, Ouwehand mentions the tensions with the board as an important reason for her withdrawal.

Party chairman Ruud van der Velden could not be reached by telephone for comment.

When the party board nominated Ouwehand as party leader for the November elections on July 17, Van der Velden said in a press release that he was pleased. “Esther has shown that she can convincingly highlight the ideas of the Party for the Animals. Our party is growing rapidly, both in the number of representatives and members.”

The party is growing in polls and has added 3,650 members since the beginning of this year, bringing the total membership to 28,500.

This message is being supplemented.