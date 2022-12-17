MontpellierThe death of 14-year-old Aymen in Montpellier, in the late evening hours after the match between France and Morocco, is keeping the mood in that southern French city busy. The man who killed him has still not been arrested, according to French media.

Aymen joined a group of Moroccan fans who moved through the city after the lost semi-final against France. When one of the group ripped a French flag from a stationary car, the driver accelerated and drove straight through the group. The drama can be clearly seen on video footage.

Aymen was run over and died shortly afterwards in hospital. The confrontation between the group and the driver would not have just started. The two men in the car would have behaved provocatively for this. It does not appear from the images that Aymen is the boy who pulls away the French flag.

Police know who the driver is

Police know who the driver is

A police chief told French radio a day after a drama that it is known who the driver is, that he was overtaken by the angry mob and was injured as a result. Later in the day it became clear that it is not yet certain whether he was the driver. According to French media, it is now clear that it concerns the passenger who was in the car. He should have been arrested by now. But the driver is still on the run. The police do know who he is.

Aymen's death has led to a lot of unrest in the neighborhood where it happened and where the boy also comes from. Despite a call from his parents for calm, many local residents went looking for the perpetrators whose names they think they know. The apartment of the passenger in the car was even looted. There were several riots in the neighborhood after the drama.

The police are busy with the investigation and the circumstances of the drama. It is clear that the driver drove off when he felt threatened by the group of young people who approached the car and pulled the French flag away. He had to make a U-turn because cars were standing still in front of him. But what preceded the incident between the group and the driver is not yet known.