During the second day of Amazon Mexico Prime Day Deals he Honeywhale M2 Pro Electric Scooter for Adultswith a 500W motor, autonomy of up to 22Km per charge, bright headlight and that reaches a speed of 32 Km/h, fell into an UNREPEATABLE PROMO as it was with a 51% OFFso its base price of $9,999 pesos is now $4,939.05 Mexican pesos For a limited time. This temporary and exclusive discount for Amazon Prime Video subscribers applies whether you pay in cash or on credit.

He Honeywhale M2 Pro electric scooter Black color and with inflatable tires in the credit payment option gives you up to 12 monthly installments without interest as a term. In case you require more time, payment with financing cost is available at 24 months with interest. Below is a table that specifies how the monthly payments are and also a list with the particular characteristics of the two-wheeled vehicle that has $5,059.95 pesos DISCOUNT.

The Honeywhale M2 Pro scooter has a dual braking system which reduces the braking distance in case of emergency due to high speeds. The scooter is also equipped with a bright headlight and a brake light. The brake light gradually increases when the brakes are pressed for a long time to alert the vehicle behind to slow down.

This short-distance vehicle comes with a Bluetooth system, which allows you to configure and better understand the status of the scooter when connected.

What features does the Honeywhale M2 Pro electric scooter for adults have?

– M2 Pro model.

– Honeywhale brand.

– Black color.

– A speed of 32km/h can be reached.

– 7.8AH rechargeable battery with range of up to 22 km.

– It has a double braking system.

– With disc and electronic brakes.

– Bright headlight and a brake light.

– 3 speed changes.

– High definition LCD display to view speed, total mileage and battery level.

What payment methods are available for the Honeywhale M2 Pro electric scooter for adults on Amazon Mexico?

He Honeywhale M2 Pro electric scooter for adults, black, with inflatable tires and Bluetooth app control, is on SALE at more than HALF PRICE on Amazon Mexico where you will pay $4,939.05 Mexican pesos after applying 51% to the list price of $9,999 pesos. This promotion is only available for cash payments and credit with bank cards that will give you up to 12 months without interest as a term for the purchase.

It should be noted that the special 51% DISCOUNT percentage is for Prime Day, but if you are not subscribed to that streaming platform, the cost of the product is $5,199 at 12 MSI.

