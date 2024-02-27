In conversation with the consultant Picozzi, Olindo explained why he and Rosa set the fire after the massacre

It was February 24, 2007 when Olindo Romano, during an interview with the consultant Massimo Picozzi, opened up and told some disturbing details about the Erba massacre for which, at that moment, he proclaimed himself responsible together with his wife Rosa Bazzi. What was most striking, among other things, was the explanation as to why he and his wife had set fire to the Castagna Marzouk house.

One of the most controversial cases in Italian judicial history, the one on Erba massacre, could reopen in the next few months, 18 years from the day on which the same massacre was committed. For this, spouses Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were definitively sentenced to life imprisonment in 2011. Especially in the first months, the statements provided by the two were discordant and contradictory. They went through a flood confession to the proclamation of innocence.

On February 24, 2007 in particular, during an interview with the consultant Massimo PicozziRomano gave an incredibly detailed account of the massacre, admitting that it was him and his wife and that he felt no remorse for what he had done.

A slaughter accomplished, according to him, without feeling any sensation, neither pleasure nor disgust. For him “something very normal, like killing a rabbit“.

A detail that was very striking then and which still shocks us today is Romano sui's explanation reasons for which he and his wife Rosa gave fire to the home:

My wife thought, but I don't really believe in this thing, that (Raffaella Castagna ed.) someone had caused her to do some evil. Then the only thing to destroy everything was fire, burning. And then we set it on fire.

According to Olindo, the flames, therefore, they were not set on fire to erase evidence. Also because, she says, they had been careful, wearing gloves and not leaving other evidence around.