During the last episode of the show Fourth Degreepreviously unreleased audio of Saman Abbas, the 18 year old Pakistani girl who died in Novellara. An outburst sent via audio message, in which the girl defined herself as wrong, dejected by the situation that she was forced to face every day.

Mom and everyone else tell me, everyone tells me, I’m wrong. Then I need to apologize to you too, because I’m very wrong, a very wrong girl. For this I apologize to you too, if possible forgive me. It may be that this is in my destiny and that I won’t go anywhere staying at home.

The last day of the life of an 18 year old girl who just wanted to be free, wanted to live her life, love a boy she fell in love with, but at the same time didn’t know how not to disappoint her family. The trial is underway and after a long wait, Father Shabbar was extradited to Italy. His mother Nazia, however, is still at large. Uncle Danish and his two cousins ​​are also accused of Saman Abbas’ crime.

The trial of Saman Abbas

According to the prosecution, the entire family ended the girl’s life because they did not want to accept the pre-defined wedding and he had dishonored them. Saman Abbas was strangled and then buried in a hole near an old farmhouse, not far from her family home in Novellara. Her body was found after a year and a half after his disappearancethanks to uncle Danish’s instructions.

Shabbar Abbas’ defense instead focuses on other possible motives who may have pushed someone else to end the young Pakistani girl’s life. The father declares himself innocent and asks for justice for his daughter. According to his lawyer, there is no evidence against his client. There is not even certainty about the footage of that night, obtained from surveillance cameras. No evidence that Shabbar had his back the daughter’s backpack.

An appraisal was not carried out, it could be a shopping bag. Did we go so far as to say that it was Saman’s backpack out of sentiment or because it was convenient for us to believe it?

According to the prosecution, in that video the two parents would have handed over Saman to uncle Danishand then go back home, alone.