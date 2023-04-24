IGN asked and got to try it demos Of Unrecordthe shooter developed by DRAMA that seemed too realistic to be true to many, and released a gameplay videos with the currently playable level.

It’s the same scenario that we’ve seen sequences of in the Unrecord trailer so far, with our character accessing an apparently abandoned facility where criminals have taken refuge.

The movie confirms the realism of the settings and a visual management also linked to decidedly plausible dynamics, which together with the level of detail of the graphics deceived many people at the time of the announcement.

After that it is clear that we are dealing with a project in development, which does not yet have an official release date and which remains in many ways an unknown factor, also and above all in terms of gameplay: that type of shots and that combat system will they work in-game?