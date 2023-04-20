Unrecord is one so realistic shooter from look fake: popped up suddenly on Steam, the game developed by DRAMA has ended up at the center of a debate that sees on one hand those who claim it is an edited and edited movie, who instead talks about Unreal Engine 5. Below is the trailerwhat do you think?

Defined by the authors as a tactical shooter in which we control a policeman with abodycam style framingthe game promises complex dialogues, innovative mechanics, moral dilemmas and a very peculiar combat system, as can be seen precisely in video when the character opens fire on enemies.

The plot of Unrecord can be compared to a detective story or a thriller, reads the official synopsis: the protagonist will have to investigate various crimes and deal with a large cast of characters and many twists and turns.

Telling whether the game is real or fake is actually complicated: watching it in motion looks like a movie to which graphics have been added, while static images reveal more plausible solutions for a video game.